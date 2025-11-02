Early Celebration Nearly Costs NYC Marathon Winner

The thousands of people lining the streets of the five boroughs on Saturday to cheer on the 55,000 runners in the New York City Marathon had competitions worth seeing. Hellen Obiri of Kenya convincingly won the women's title for the second time, beating the course record by more than two minutes with her time of 2 hours,19 minutes, 51 seconds. On the men's side, Benson Kipruto of Kenya nearly cost himself the victory at the finish line, the New York Times reports. Over the last 50 minutes, Alexander Mutiso Munyao was gaining on Kipruto, who was caught by surprise at a last-minute surge. Kipruto raised raised his arms in celebration just before reaching the finish, and his final margin was less than two-tenths of a second. So both clocked in at 2:08.09. Marathon scenes included: