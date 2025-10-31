DHS Has 2 Words for Report on Agents Wearing Halloween Masks

A Homeland Security spokeswoman had a two-word response when asked about a report that immigration agents in Los Angeles had been seen wearing Halloween masks: "Happy Halloween!" That answer from Tricia McLaughlin came in response to an inquiry by NBC News about an LA Taco report that included images of unmarked cars and agents reportedly in Chucky and Momo masks. A member of the Harbor Area Peace Patrol, which tracks federal activity, said the masked agents were spotted during a Tuesday immigration raid.

McLaughlin declined to clarify whether the masked agents were from ICE or the Border Patrol, and she didn't address whether dressing in costume could pose safety risks for the agents themselves if people they're trying to detain don't realize they're law enforcement and start fighting back. LA Taco also notes that a white SUV with tinted windows and the Ghostbusters logo has been seen departing the city's Metropolitan Detention Center. When the outlet asked DHS about the SUV, the agency responded "by asking if we had any proof that it was one of their vehicles."

The DHS has previously reported sharp increases in assaults and threats against ICE officers, though it hasn't shared the specific data behind those claims. The incident comes as immigration enforcement remains contentious in several states. In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker recently asked DHS to suspend arrests during Halloween after Border Patrol agents used tear gas in a Chicago neighborhood while children were heading to a parade. Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem rejected that request, calling it "shameful."