Postal Service Sets Recommended Mail-By Dates

If you're the type who waits until the last possible moment to mail gifts, the Postal Service has just drawn your line in the sand. The USPS says this week will be its peak holiday rush, and it's spelling out deadlines for packages to land by Christmas, NJ.com reports. For shipments within the US, the agency recommends sending Ground Advantage and first-class mail by Dec. 17, Priority Mail by Dec. 18, and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 20 if you want presents under the tree by Dec. 25. Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, but will operate on normal hours the Fridays after both holidays.

To handle the crush, the Postal Service has been scaling up its package operation for several years. Since 2020, it has added more than 600 package-sorting machines, including 94 this year alone, boosting daily processing capacity to 88 million parcels, up from 60 million. The agency says that in December 2024 it handled 45% more packages and more than 350 million pieces of mail per operating day, a volume it claims outpaced private competitors during that holiday season. Staffing has shifted as well. USPS says it has converted roughly 232,000 "pre-career" workers to full-time employees since 2020 and plans to bring on 14,000 seasonal workers this year. That's a far smaller holiday surge than in the recent past, suggesting the Postal Service is leaning more on permanent staff and automation.

FedEx and UPS have set deadlines, as well, per USA Today. The home delivery cutoff for FedEx five-day shipping is Dec. 17, sliding down to the one-day deadline on Dec. 23. The ground delivery cutoffs run from five-day delivery on Dec. 15 to one day on Dec. 23. The UPS 3-Day Select deadline is Dec. 19 and Next Day Air ends on Dec. 22. UPS has more information here.