US Executions Hit 15-Year High in 2025

Executions are on hold in much of the country, but the national total just hit a 15-year high—and Florida is the main reason why. A new report from the nonpartisan Death Penalty Information Center says 2025 saw a spike in executions driven largely by Florida, which carried out 19 of the nation's executions—about 40% of the total and the most by any single state since Texas executed 24 people in 2009, the Washington Post reports. Twelve states conducted executions this year, most putting between one and five people to death. More than half of the 27 states that still have capital punishment on the books didn't use it at all. States have executed 46 people this year, and executions in Georgia and Florida this week will bring the total to 48, NPR reports.

Florida stands apart not just in volume but in how it imposes death sentences, the Post reports. It's one of only two states that allow nonunanimous juries to recommend execution, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has sole authority to schedule executions and deny clemency. "It's very unusual to have all of the power … invested in one person," said DPIC Director Robin Maher, who called Florida an outlier and criticized what she described as a lack of transparency. DeSantis has said the uptick wasn't deliberate, blaming a backlog and pandemic delays, and described execution as a fitting response for the worst offenders, arguing that "justice delayed is justice denied."

The report lands as public backing for the death penalty hovers near a 50-year low: A recent Gallup poll found 52% support, with younger adults the least likely to favor it. The DPIC notes that the inmates spent an average of 27 years on death row, meaning they were sentenced when public support for the death penalty was a lot higher. Only 22 juries nationwide returned death verdicts this year, down from a peak of 325 four decades ago. At the same time, states are experimenting with new methods as lethal-injection drugs grow scarce, including nitrogen gas executions in Alabama and, for the first time, Louisiana.

The report also flagged an "unusually high" number of executed military veterans. Ten were executed, including seven in Florida. In many of the cases, the DPIC notes, "jurors did not hear meaningful evidence about how the defendants' military service had affected them."