Florida Chef Saves Life of Missing Regular

A regular at the Shrimp Basket in Pensacola, Florida, might not be alive today if it wasn't for his love of gumbo. Twice a day, every day, for 10 years, as regular as clockwork, 78-year-old Charlie Hicks walked into the the restaurant and ordered the same thing: gumbo, light on rice, no cracker. "Mr. Hicks don't miss no days," chef Donel Stallworth tells CBS New s. "We open the doors up, Mr. Hicks is there to greet us." When Hicks didn't show up for two days in September, staff gave their most loyal customer a call. He said he was sick and asked them if they could bring his gumbo to his apartment, the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

An employee delivered the gumbo for two days, but Stallworth became worried on the third day when they hadn't heard from Hicks and his phone went straight to voicemail. He left in the middle of a shift and drove to Hicks' apartment. No answer to repeated knocks—until he heard a faint "Help." Inside, he found Hicks on the floor. The older man was badly dehydrated and had two broken ribs. He had fallen, possibly days earlier, and was unable to move. "He couldn't really talk because he was dehydrated so I got him some water,'' Stallworth says. "He could barely make words."

Hicks survived, and that's when the restaurant staff's role shifted from servers to support network. Workers began bringing his gumbo to the hospital. He was moved to a rehab facility after a week. "He said that Donell had saved his life,'' his niece Christina Neeper told the News-Journal. "Donell has been texting him and visiting him. Apparently, they're best friends." When it became clear that Hicks couldn't safely return to his old place, restaurant staff helped him find a new apartment right next to the restaurant—then pitched in to furnish and fix it up.

This week, around three months after his fall, Hicks walked back into the Shrimp Basket and slid into his usual table, resuming his routine almost exactly where he left off, CBS reports. "I'm glad to have you back, buddy," Stallworth told him. Hicks summed up the relationship simply: "We made a connection." Stallworth, who now has his regular living just a few steps away, describes him as "that uncle… that grandfather… that best friend… all in one."