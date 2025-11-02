Bessent: Administration Won't Appeal SNAP Orders

The Trump administration will not appeal court orders to use emergency funds to make SNAP payments, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday, confirming that food benefits could be restored this week. "There's a process that has to be followed," he said on CNN's State of the Union, CNBC reports. "So, we've got to figure out what the process is." Bessent said President Trump wants direction from the courts about how to move money around to fund SNAP payments. The government shutdown has left more than 40 million Americans without the aid due at the beginning of the month.