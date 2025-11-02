We're One Step Closer to Quiet Supersonic Travel

A supersonic jet plane designed to make very little noise took flight for the first time this week, cruising over the southern California desert just after sunrise in what could be the first step toward much faster commercial travel, according to NASA. NASA and the US weapons and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin successfully tested a jet Tuesday that is capable of traveling faster than the speed of sound. As the AP reports, supersonic jets may seem futuristic, but aircraft have been capable of flying that fast since 1947. The problem is that ultra fast planes are banned for commercial travel over land because they make an explosive—and frightening—"sonic boom" that disturbs the public. More: