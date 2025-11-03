Jennifer Aniston Goes Public About New Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston's love life is a never-ending source of fodder for the tabloids, but this time the celeb is making the reveal herself. The Friends and Morning Show star, 56, posted a black-and-white photo Sunday in which she's seen hugging life coach Jim Curtis, 50, along with the caption: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished." The public declaration marks the couple's first official appearance as a duo on social media, notes Page Six .

The pair, however, have been linked together since July, having been photographed on a few dates and canoodling on a yacht. Curtis is an author and hypnotherapist and has worked in the "health and wellness" arena for decades, per People. His website has the details. Curtis was previously married and has a teenage son, while Aniston has been famously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.