AI-Related Stocks Prop Up Wall Street

Nvidia was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 Monday, just like it has been for the year so far. The chip company rose 2.2% to bring its gain for the year to date to almost 50%. IREN, an AI cloud service provider, jumped 11.5% after Microsoft announced a $9.7 billion contract with it that will give the tech giant access to some of Nvidia's chips. Amazon rallied 4% after announcing a $38 billion agreement with OpenAI, which will use Amazon's cloud computing services to run its AI workloads. Palantir Technologies, which came into the day with a stunning 165% gain for the year so far, rose another 3.3%.

Beyond Meat tumbled 16% after the plant-based meat company delayed its report for the latest quarter's results to Nov. 11 from Tuesday. It said it needs more time to assess how big of a non-cash charge it will take against its earnings due to issues it had previously disclosed with some of its assets. Beyond Meat's stock has been mostly falling since topping $4 in July, but it went on a wild ride last month where it suddenly soared from 52 cents to $3.62 in three days, a nearly 600% surge. It got swept up in the "meme stock" craze, where prices can rise solely due to online hype rather than any change to the company's actual business.

story continues below

A discouraging report on US manufacturers released Monday morning said that their activity shrank by more last month than economists expected. Several told surveyors for the Institute for Supply Management that President Trump's tariffs are creating financial pain. "Wonder has turned to concern regarding how the tariff threats are affecting our business," a chemical products manufacturer told the survey. "Orders are down across most divisions, and we've lowered our financial expectations for 2025." "In general, business is really strained," another manufacturer told the survey