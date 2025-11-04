Hunter Bags Deer, Then Vanishes in Oregon Forest

Authorities in Oregon are searching for a 51-year-old hunter who vanished in Mount Hood National Forest on Friday, ABC News reports. Devon Dobek, described by officials as an "experienced" outdoorsman from Hubbard, Oregon, was expected back from his hunting trip late Friday but told a friend he was returning early after successfully bagging a deer.

When he failed to return, his absence triggered a large-scale search effort. Deputies located Dobek's truck near the Fish Creek Trailhead, but there was no sign of Dobek or a deer, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. Search teams reported hearing gunshots during the night, believed to be fired by Dobek, but they were unable to determine his location.

More than 100 rescuers were deployed Sunday amidst cool and rainy conditions. The effort has included ground teams, drones, ATVs, search dogs, and support from both the sheriff's aviation unit and an Oregon National Guard helicopter. Authorities are also trying to track Dobek's cellphone and GPS devices, though they note that coverage in the remote area is unreliable. The area was burned in wildfires in 2020, resulting in difficult terrain, OregonLive reports. "The area is full of fallen trees, making navigation extremely challenging," the sheriff's office says in a statement.

The sheriff's office notes that similar search-and-rescue missions have taken place in the region, including one in July when a missing mountain biker was eventually found safe after almost a week. Officials are urging anyone with information about Dobek's whereabouts to contact them at 503-723-4949.