Bridget Jones Gets Bronze Treatment

Bridget Jones has joined Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, and Paddington as permanent residents of London's famed Leicester Square. A new bronze statue of the romantic comedy heroine was unveiled Monday to mark 25 years since the release of the first Bridget Jones film, reports the AP. Actor Renée Zellweger, who has played the titular character four times since the first Bridget Jones' Diary was released on big screens in 2001, attended the unveiling along with author Helen Fielding, whose books inspired the films.