Tempted to Test Your Gut? Results May Vary

At-home gut microbiome tests are trending, with private companies offering the tests at a cost of $100 to $500-plus, promising a bacterial inventory of your intestines. But can microbiome tests actually provide actionable health information? As more patients show up to doctors with their results in hand, frustrated gastroenterologists want people to know the tests' limits. More from the AP:

World in your gut: Inside our intestines, ecosystems of bacteria help us digest our food, absorb key vitamins, combat inflammation, and more. Research shows a healthy gut microbiome may play a role in preventing things like liver disease and diabetes and could even influence mental health. Our understanding of of the incredibly complex gut microbiome "is in its infancy," says University of Wisconsin-Madison gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Benson. "But there's growing evidence that there are changes in the gut microbiome that are associated with different diseases, including diabetes, liver disease, obesity, and inflammatory bowel disease."