Tempted to Test Your Gut? Results May Vary

Gut microbiome tests are all over now, but doctors aren't sure just how useful or consistent they are
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 8, 2025 9:10 AM CST
Is That Test for Gut Bacteria Worth It?
This photo from October 2025 shows Tiny Health's swab for its gut health test.   (Tiny Health via AP)

At-home gut microbiome tests are trending, with private companies offering the tests at a cost of $100 to $500-plus, promising a bacterial inventory of your intestines. But can microbiome tests actually provide actionable health information? As more patients show up to doctors with their results in hand, frustrated gastroenterologists want people to know the tests' limits. More from the AP:

  • World in your gut: Inside our intestines, ecosystems of bacteria help us digest our food, absorb key vitamins, combat inflammation, and more. Research shows a healthy gut microbiome may play a role in preventing things like liver disease and diabetes and could even influence mental health. Our understanding of of the incredibly complex gut microbiome "is in its infancy," says University of Wisconsin-Madison gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Benson. "But there's growing evidence that there are changes in the gut microbiome that are associated with different diseases, including diabetes, liver disease, obesity, and inflammatory bowel disease."

  • Issues: In many cases, it's unclear if the gut microbiome change is the cause, or simply an effect, of the disease. On top of that, each person's gut microbiome is unique, like a fingerprint. It can even vary within one person's gut. "Most of the variability between people, we don't understand," says Dr. Eamonn Quigley, chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Houston Methodist Hospital.
  • How they work: In most cases, a microbiome test involves a stool sample, usually using a swab or a wipe for collection. The samples are mailed to a lab for analysis; the companies then provide a report of how the person's mix of gut microbes compares with a supposed ideal, or outline where things are imbalanced. These direct-to-consumer tests aren't meant for clinical use and aren't federally regulated, so it's nearly impossible to say how reliable they are. Different companies can set different standards and methods.
  • No test needed to improve: The gastroenterologists who spoke to the AP agreed there's no harm in taking one of these tests if you're curious about your gut or want to contribute to a company's research. But you can improve your gut health without the tests, the doctors said. Instead, eat lots of plant-based fiber and protein; improve your sleep; move your body; and see a doctor for serious gut symptoms, such as bloody stool, ongoing constipation and diarrhea, or severe pain.
More here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X