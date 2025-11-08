Russian Soldiers Scammed for Their 6-Figure Death Payouts

A growing scam is targeting Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine, with so-called "black widows" marrying men headed to the front lines in order to claim generous death benefits if they're killed. While the Wall Street Journal wasn't able to quantify the scope of the scam, it reports that it's big enough that lawmakers have taken notice, and it reviewed a number of court cases in which this very situation was alleged. There are big bucks involved. In order to convince enough men to put their lives on the line, eye-popping death benefits are offered: Families of deceased soldiers can end up with $180,000 or more; the average annual salary in Russia is closer to $10,000. Radio Free Europe reports Russia keeps upping the benefits amid its struggle to recruit soldiers.