Biden Blasts Trump, Says Nation Faces 'Dark Moment'

Joe Biden delivered a sharp critique of President Trump on Friday, warning that the nation is facing a "very, very dark moment" under Trump's leadership. Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Omaha, Nebraska, the former president accused Trump of worsening hunger in America, undermining the Constitution, and using his time in office to bring in money for his own family, per the New York Times . "You work for us, Mr. President. We don't work for you," Biden declared, adding that Trump had taken a "wrecking ball" to the White House, literally and figuratively, and to the rule of law.

In his first explictly political speech since leaving the Oval Office, Biden—who the AP notes "slowly but steadily walked onto the stage in Omaha"—acknowledged the country's struggles but pointed to recent election results as a sign of hope, per the Times. "This isn't a golden age," he said, adding, per CNN, that "the only gold is the stuff [Trump is] hanging on the mantle" in the White House.

Still, Biden argued that positive developments emerged in the latest elections. The 82-year-old former president's remarks included familiar themes from his past campaigns, including praise for labor unions and criticism of Republican tax policy, which he said unfairly benefits the wealthy. Biden also spoke about his own health challenges, including a recent battle with prostate cancer, and criticized Trump for slashing funding to cancer research.

story continues below

While Biden's influence within the Democratic Party appears to have waned—he was notably absent from key gubernatorial campaigns in New Jersey and Virginia—he received a warm greeting in Nebraska, where local Democrats greeted him with "Jomaha" signs. The event also featured remarks from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who's considered a potential 2028 presidential contender.