'DINKs' Are on the Rise in America

The number of married couples in the US choosing to remain child-free is on the rise, per a new Pew Research Center analysis of federal data. These couples, often called "DINKs" (dual income, no kids), now make up 12% of married couples where at least one partner is in their 30s or 40s—a jump from 8% in 2013. The study focused on married couples with both spouses working and no children, defining the age range to capture those older than the average first-time parent, which was 27.5 years for women at last glance.

DINKs have become a cultural talking point, with viral videos highlighting their lifestyle and financial freedom. While there's no official definition for the group, Pew's analysis offers a clear snapshot: They're more likely to be college-educated—in 58% of DINK couples, both parties have at least a bachelor's degree, compared to 43% of dual-income couples with kids—and employed full time (81% of DINK couples versus 68% of dual-income couples with kids).

Financially, DINK households report higher median incomes ($193,900) than their counterparts with kids ($151,900). However, they tend to have less overall wealth—$214,700 in median wealth, versus $361,500 for dual-income couples with kids. Homeownership appears to be a key factor: Seventy-one percent of DINKs own a home, compared with 79% of couples with kids, and those who do own have less home equity.

Age is also a factor, as DINKs tend to be younger and have had less time to accumulate wealth. The share of dual-income couples with children has also edged up slightly since 2013, while single-income couples with kids are becoming less common. Where DINKs may be choosing to spend some of their cash, if not on children: on their pets, per a USA Today report from this summer. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed reports on the "brutal truth" behind living the DINK life, and it's a mixed bag.