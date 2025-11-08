US Stiffs Workers at Bases Overseas During Shutdown

The longest US government shutdown on record is doing more than grind activities to a halt at home: An ocean away in Europe, local workers at American military bases have started to feel the pain. Thousands of people employed at overseas bases in Europe have had their salaries interrupted since the shutdown began almost six weeks ago, the AP reports. In some cases, governments hosting the bases have stepped in to foot the bill, expecting the US to eventually make good. In others, including in Italy and Portugal, workers have simply kept working, unpaid. "It's an absurd situation because nobody has responses, nobody feels responsible," said Angelo Zaccaria, a union coordinator at the Aviano Air Base in northeastern Italy. "This is having dramatic effects on us Italian workers." The situation: