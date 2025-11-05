Portugal Intercepts Narco-Sub Carrying 1.7 Tons of Cocaine

Portuguese authorities have intercepted a narco-submarine carrying more than 1.7 tons of cocaine in the mid-Atlantic, arresting four crew members from South America and sinking the vessel after deeming it too fragile to tow ashore, the BBC reports. The semi-submersible, believed to be headed for the Iberian Peninsula, was located about 1,000 nautical miles off Lisbon following a tip to the Lisbon-based Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (MAOC) about an impending cocaine shipment to Europe. The operation involved cooperation from the UK's National Crime Agency and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The suspects—two Ecuadorians, a Venezuelan, and a Colombian—were taken into custody after a court appearance in the Azores. Vítor Ananias, head of Portugal's drug enforcement unit, said the crew's varied nationalities suggest a multinational trafficking organization. Officials said the vessel could not be towed due to poor weather and its unstable build, leading the navy to let it sink at sea. Ananias described the harsh conditions aboard such subs, noting that after weeks at sea, "all you want is to get out." Indeed, the Guardian did a piece on the vessels in September, revealing crew members put their lives at risk on the "propeller-driven coffins."

These semi-submersibles have become a recurring challenge for authorities, with a similar vessel carrying 6.5 tons of cocaine seized in March roughly 1,200 nautical miles from Lisbon. The low-profile vessels are able to evade radar and aerial surveillance, the Times reports. The latest incident unfolds amid a broader crackdown on drug smuggling vessels, particularly as the Trump administration steps up maritime interdictions. Last week, a US strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean killed three men, sparking debate over the legality of such actions and criticism from Latin American leaders.