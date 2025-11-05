Hollywood Pushes Back as Instagram Borrows PG-13 Rating

Instagram's attempt to assure parents that teen accounts would be governed by "PG-13" standards has prompted a sharp rebuke from the Motion Picture Association, which sent a cease-and-desist letter to Instagram's parent company last week. The MPA, which represents film studios and streaming services and oversees Hollywood's film rating system, said Meta's use of the PG-13 label amounts to false advertising and could undermine public trust in the movie industry's ratings.

The group maintains that PG-13 is a "registered certification mark" and that its ratings system, created in 1968 and updated with the PG-13 label in 1984, involves a committee of parents, not automated filters or other AI-driven technology, evaluating films in context, per NBC News. Meta rolled out its new Instagram policy in mid-October, telling users that content for teens would be filtered according to standards similar to what they'd see in a PG-13 film—meaning some suggestive material or strong language might appear, though rarely.

The MPA argues Meta's use of the rating is not only unauthorized but misrepresents how the label is applied, since Meta's content moderation is largely automated rather than subject to human review. In response, Meta said it took inspiration from the label without claiming an official partnership with the MPA. "We know social media isn't the same as movies, but we made this change to support parents, and we hope to work with the MPA to continue bringing families this clarity," said a rep, per the Wall Street Journal. The MPA's letter noted it was open to amicable resolution "without litigation," reports Variety.