Paris Will Let 30 People Have Burial Plots Near Dead Celebs

In a city known for its famous residents, even in death, there's now a lottery for a spot in one of Paris' most storied cemeteries—close to legends like Jim Morrison and Chopin. Those who oversee the Pere Lachaise, Montparnasse, and Montmartre cemeteries are offering a rare chance for Parisians to secure their own piece of history—but there's a catch. Thirty neglected gravestones that are currently in disrepair (10 at each cemetery) are up for sale at about $4,500 each. Buyers must restore the monument within six months and are then eligible to purchase an adjacent burial plot. It'll run them about $20,000 if they want the plot in perpetuity, or less if they opt for a 10-, 30-, or 50-year lease.