Paris Will Let 30 People Have Burial Plots Near Dead Celebs

In a city known for its famous residents, even in death, there's now a lottery for a spot in one of Paris' most storied cemeteries—close to legends like Jim Morrison and Chopin. Those who oversee the Pere Lachaise, Montparnasse, and Montmartre cemeteries are offering a rare chance for Parisians to secure their own piece of history—but there's a catch. Thirty neglected gravestones that are currently in disrepair (10 at each cemetery) are up for sale at about $4,500 each. Buyers must restore the monument within six months and are then eligible to purchase an adjacent burial plot. It'll run them about $20,000 if they want the plot in perpetuity, or less if they opt for a 10-, 30-, or 50-year lease.
The surge in interest has prompted officials to turn the process into a lottery, reports Quartz, with a drawing scheduled for January. For those dreaming of eternal proximity to their idols, a reality check: none of the available gravestones belonged to the cemetery's marquee names. So while you won't be resting directly beside Edith Piaf or Oscar Wilde, you could end up nearby—assuming you live in Paris, as applications are currently limited to city residents. The BBC reports it's a rare opportunity for them, as cemeteries within city limits have been nearly full since the early 1900s. (After 37 years police have found the bust that went missing from Morrison's grave.)