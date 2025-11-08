White House Likes the Idea of Naming Stadium for Trump

White House officials said Saturday they're fans of naming the new stadium for Washington's NFL team after President Trump, after ESPN reported that an intermediary has told the Commanders' ownership group that he wants it to bear his name. Trump could deliver the message in person on Sunday when he is expected to watch the Commanders play the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, per the AP . American veterans are scheduled to be honored at halftime.

"That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," said Karoline Leavitt, presidential press secretary. Under a deal announced in April between the team and the District of Columbia, the team will return to the nation's capital in a new stadium expected to cost nearly $4 billion. It will be built on the site of the RFK Stadium, where the team played for more than three decades. Demolition has begun for the project.

The team declined to tell the AP how it feels about seeing "Trump" on the stadium; the president earlier threatened to block the stadium deal unless the Commanders go back to their previous nickname, which was considered offensive to Native Americans. Putting Trump's name on the stadium would mean the team would miss out on naming rights, which its deal with the District allows says would go to the Commanders. That could amount to millions of dollars yearly paid by a corporation, per NBC Sports, though, presumably, Trump could pay the team for the gesture.