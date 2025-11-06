Meghan Markle Goes Back to Her Roots

Meghan Markle is making a return to acting with a cameo in the upcoming Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends, currently filming in Los Angeles. Markle, best known for her seven-season run on Suits, hasn't acted since leaving the show in November 2017, about six months before she married Prince Harry, per Deadline, though she did transition to reality television with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. She's also been behind the camera, executive producing documentary series such as Polo and Live to Lead.