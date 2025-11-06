Meghan Markle Goes Back to Her Roots

Duchess returns to acting with cameo in upcoming Lily Collins comedy
Posted Nov 6, 2025 6:04 AM CST
Meghan Markle Is Acting Again
Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, speaks at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival at Spring Studios on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle is making a return to acting with a cameo in the upcoming Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends, currently filming in Los Angeles. Markle, best known for her seven-season run on Suits, hasn't acted since leaving the show in November 2017, about six months before she married Prince Harry, per Deadline, though she did transition to reality television with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. She's also been behind the camera, executive producing documentary series such as Polo and Live to Lead.

Close Personal Friends features a star-studded cast, including Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and SNL alum Melissa Villaseñor. The story, from director Jason Orley and screenwriter Isaac Aptaker, follows an ordinary couple who befriend a celebrity duo during a trip to Santa Barbara, leading to a series of awkward encounters as boundaries blur. Markle is said to have "a small cameo role," per Variety.

