Cops: Teen Tourist Splashed Water on a Met Masterpiece

A teenage tourist in New York City is accused of splashing water on centuries-old paintings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Joshua Vaurin, 19, a visitor from Texas staying at a Times Square hotel, allegedly splashed water at two paintings: Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres' 19th-century portrait Princesse de Broglie, and Girolamo dai Libri's 16th-century altarpiece Madonna and Child With Saints, which the Met considers a masterpiece. The incident didn't stop there, as Vaurin allegedly ripped two tapestries off the wall before he was detained, law enforcement sources tell the New York Post .

The motivation behind the alleged vandalism remains unclear, though the Post's sources said Vaurin seemed to have taken an "unknown substance." He was looked over at a hospital following the incident, though he was reportedly uninjured, and later arraigned on charges of criminal mischief, per NBC News. The good news for art lovers: The damage is considered repairable, with estimated restoration costs hovering around $1,000 per artwork, the Post reports.