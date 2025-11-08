These Europeans Are Most Likely to Go Nude Outdoors

Which Europeans are most inclined to strip down and bare it all outdoors? A new YouGov poll of six western European countries points to Denmark as the most nudity-friendly nation in both attitude and action. Among respondents from the UK, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, Danes were the most likely to say public nudity was acceptable—and the most likely to have engaged in it. Standout findings, per the Guardian and the survey itself:
- More than half of Danes (54%) said they'd been naked in at least one public setting as an adult, compared with 45% of Germans, 44% of Spaniards, 31% of the French, 25% of Brits, and 22% of Italians.
- While 87% of Danes think it's just fine to be naked in your own garden, only 69% to 72% of Brits, Germans, and Spaniards agree. The numbers are even less among the French (57%) and Italians (46%).
- When it comes to skinny-dipping, a quarter of Italians, about one-third of the French and Brits, and roughly half of Germans give it the thumbs-up; 64% of Danes, however, say it's just fine.
- But as for dedicated naturist sites, Danes don't take the cake. Only 12% of them have been nude at a spot like a nudist beach or campsite, on par with the French (14%) and Italians (11%) and ahead of the 6% of Brits who've done so. Germans are the leaders here at 25%, followed by 22% of Spaniards.
Interestingly, YouGov checked in on Americans' nudity attitudes in August, and the findings might surprise: About 40% say they've been fully naked in public at least once.