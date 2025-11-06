Peloton Recalls 833K Bikes After Reports of Faulty Seats

Peloton is recalling 833,000 of its Bike+ models due to a safety issue that can cause the seat post to break and detach during use, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall affects all original Bike+ units manufactured from 2019 to 2022. They were sold from Jan. 2020 to April 2025, though production stopped in 2022, CNBC reports. "Peloton has received three reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including two reports of injuries due to a fall," the CSPC said in its recall notice .

Customers are advised to stop using the affected bikes immediately and contact Peloton for a free replacement seat post, which can be installed at home. Peloton emphasized that customer safety remains a priority and urged users to request the new part promptly. The bikes, which cost around $2,500 were sold online and at Peloton showrooms and at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide, CBS News reports.

This latest recall is the second involving a Peloton bike due to seat post problems. In May 2023, the company recalled 2.2 million base Bike models after receiving 35 reports of seat post failures, which led to 13 injuries. That earlier recall resulted in a significant number of paused subscriptions and cost the company at least $40 million in replacement expenses. Peloton is due to report its third-quarter earnings after trading closes Thursday. Its stock fell around 8% Thursday and is down more than 25% for the year so far.