House Cleaner Gets Address Wrong, Ends Up Dead

A woman working as part of a cleaning crew was shot and killed after mistakenly arriving at the wrong home in Whitestown, Indiana, police say. Responding officers found 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez on the front porch of the home Wednesday morning with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, ABC News reports. Authorities say the shot was fired from inside the home and that the bullet came through the door, CBS News reports. Police responded to the scene after a 911 call at 6:49am reporting a possible home invasion, but later clarified there was no evidence of such a crime.

Instead, police say, Velasquez and her crew had simply gone to the wrong address. According to her husband Mauricio Velasquez, who was working alongside her at the time, the couple had been cleaning houses for about seven months. He recounted the moments after the shot, saying his wife collapsed into his arms and he never saw who shot her. The couple had four children, the youngest just 11 months old. "What I need now is for there to be justice, because he took her life, in that sense," Mauricio Velasquez says. "I don't believe that's human." Velasquez's brother tells NBC News his sister was using the keys she had to try to open the door when she was shot in the head.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are working with the Boone County Prosecutor's Office to determine whether any charges will be filed against the shooter. An update is expected next week."When it comes to a dwelling, individuals can use reasonable force, including deadly force, against another person," a county prosecutor says of Indiana's so-called stand your ground laws. "That person who uses that force has to reasonably believe that the force is necessary to prevent or terminate an unlawful entry or attack on the person's dwelling."