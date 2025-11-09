The Most 'Nature Connected' Nations on Earth

Those looking to commune with nature might take some lessons from the Nepalese. Their nation ranks first in a unique new study that seeks to rank the "nature connectedness" of 61 countries, reports the Guardian. It's a tricky task: Researchers looked at social and spiritual factors as well as external ones—think the landscape and weather—for the study published in Ambio. "Nature connectedness is not just about what we do, but how we feel, think, and value our place in the living world," said lead researcher Miles Richardson of the University of Derby in the UK. The US came in 45th, per FindingNature.org. The best and worst finishers: