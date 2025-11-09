Rybakina's Prize: Title and $5M

Elena Rybakina has returned to the upper echelons of women's tennis after steamrolling the best players in the sport, culminating in a dominant 6-3, 7-6 (0) performance against Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals. The victory Saturday in the season-ending tournament in Riyad brought Rybakina, 26, one of the biggest titles of her career, the Guardian reports. She went 5-0 at the event that includes the world's top eight female players and will now be ranked No 5, per Tennis.com. "It's been an incredible week," Rybakina said, per the AP. "I honestly didn't expect any result so to go so far was just incredible." Sabalenka agreed, saying afterward, "Elena you were definitely the better player." Also, there was the prize money.