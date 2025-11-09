Rybakina's Prize: Title and $5M

Elena Rybakina has returned to the upper echelons of women's tennis after steamrolling the best players in the sport, culminating in a dominant 6-3, 7-6 (0) performance against Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals. The victory Saturday in the season-ending tournament in Riyad brought Rybakina, 26, one of the biggest titles of her career, the Guardian reports. She went 5-0 at the event that includes the world's top eight female players and will now be ranked No 5, per Tennis.com. "It's been an incredible week," Rybakina said, per the AP. "I honestly didn't expect any result so to go so far was just incredible." Sabalenka agreed, saying afterward, "Elena you were definitely the better player." Also, there was the prize money.
Along with the title came a payout of $5.23 million. That's the biggest prize in the history of women's sports, per the Guardian. On the men's side, Jannik Sinner took home $6 million for beating Carlos Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam exhibition last month in Riyadh, per the Independent. Sabalenka, who appeared to be in tears after losing to Rybakina, set the previous women's record, $5 million, in the US Open in September. "I never focus on the money when I play the match," Sabalenka said before the final, adding, "But it's, of course, it's a good check to have."