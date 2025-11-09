Driver May Have Been Livestreaming Before Crash

A fatal crash in a Chicago suburb is under investigation after a video surfaced appearing to show the driver livestreaming on TikTok at the moment of impact, reports the Guardian . The incident occurred Monday evening in Zion, Illinois, when a woman struck a pedestrian identified as 59-year-old Darren Lucas. Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected, and they say the driver, identified only as a 43-year-old woman, remained at the scene and spoke to police.

The video, which first appeared online Friday, shows the driver—identified on TikTok as "Tea_Tyme_3"—speaking into her phone before a loud noise is heard, according to the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, which first reported the development. The woman screamed when the collision occurred, then cursed and could be heard saying, "I just hit somebody," per the report. The TikTok account has since gone private. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office confirmed it is aware of the video, but declined further comment because of the ongoing investigation.