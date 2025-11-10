Politics | government shutdown 8 Dems Who Bucked Own Party Have Something in Common None who voted in favor of ending the shutdown are up for reelection next year By John Johnson Posted Nov 10, 2025 8:05 AM CST Copied Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) The longest government shutdown in history is now on track to end soon after a key procedural vote in the Senate on Sunday. Eight Democrats—technically seven Democrats and an independent who caucuses with the party—broke ranks and joined Republicans in the vote. Some key details: No concession: Democrats did not win the key concession behind their holdout—a guarantee to extend health care subsidies, notes the Hill. But the eight moderates bucked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, arguing the shutdown is causing too much pain. The eight: They are Democrats Dick Durbin of Illinois, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Tim Kaine of Virginia, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and Jacky Rosen of Nevada. Joining them was independent Angus King of Maine, per the AP. In common: Politico sees "few obvious threads connecting the group who broke the partisan impasse," and its piece has details on their particular reasons. But a New York Times analysis sees one big thing in common: None are up for reelection in 2026 and could afford the "political hit." Two, Shaheen and Durbin, are retiring. Anger: Many Democrats, especially progressives, are seething over the moderates' decision. Republicans have promised to hold a vote on the subsidies after the government reopens, but critics are skeptical it will result in an extension. It was "a very, very bad vote," said Sen. Bernie Sanders in a video, per Fox News. "I think it's a terrible mistake," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "The American people want us to stand and fight for health care, and that's what I believe we should do." Justification: "I understand that not all of my Democratic colleagues are satisfied with this agreement," said Shaheen, one of the eight. "But waiting another week or another month wouldn't deliver a better outcome. It would only mean more harm for families in New Hampshire and all across the country." Read These Next Americans have thoughts on aging. Porn studio is US' 'most prolific copyright plaintiff.' Indictment: Pitchers struck deal with bettors on what to throw. Essayist quit drinking at age 71, writes that it's never too late. Report an error