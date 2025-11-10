Trump Gets Dance Shoutout at NFL Game

President Trump may have confronted boos while watching the Washington Commanders' take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but he also got a shoutout in the form of a touchdown celebration. After throwing himself over the line to score the Lions' second touchdown of the game, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown pointed to Northwest Stadium's suites, where Trump was watching with Commanders' majority owner Josh Harris, then mimicked the president's dance moves , "pumping both fists in the air while swaying the hips," per USA Today .

Trump didn't comment on the dance though he later admired the flyover that happened amid the "Salute to Service," honoring veterans. "Was that the greatest flyover ever? Nobody's ever done a flyover like that," he told reporters on his way out, per Fox News. Trump's appearance at the game came a day after ESPN reported he had requested that the Commanders' new stadium, being built on the grounds of the old Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington, be named after him. "That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying.