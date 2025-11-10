Ghislaine's Next Move: A Plea for Commutation

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to be working on her next big move: a formal plea to President Trump to have her sentence commuted. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have obtained documents showing that Maxwell and her attorney are working on the application, report Politico and CBS News . "I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big and there are so many attachments," Maxwell wrote in a message with the subject line "RE: Commutation Application." Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking operation, and Trump is essentially her last hope of getting out after the Supreme Court rejected her bid for an appeal.

Maxwell "is preparing a 'Commutation Application' for your Administration to review, undoubtedly coming to you for your direct consideration," wrote Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin in a letter to Trump on Monday. "The Warden herself is directly helping Ms. Maxwell copy, print, and send documents related to this application." Raskin implored Trump not to "grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender." An unnamed whistleblower gave the documentation to Democrats on the panel.

The case continues to be politically charged, with Democrats accusing the Trump administration of a lack of transparency and suggesting that Maxwell has received preferential treatment in prison. Maxwell was recently transferred from a low-security prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas after a lengthy interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, during which she praised Trump and denied witnessing any inappropriate behavior on his part. Emails suggest Maxwell is much happier at the Texas facility.