Canada's Measles Cases End the Americas' Elimination Status

Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status, a move that also strips the entire Americas region of its measles-free designation. The change, announced by Canada's Public Health Agency, stems from a persistent outbreak that began in the country in October 2024 and has continued since then, STAT News reports. According to the Pan American Health Organization, this ongoing transmission crosses the threshold for losing elimination status, though the countries in the region individually retain their status for now. That could change for the US if its own outbreak, which includes cases in Utah, Arizona and South Carolina, isn't halted by January, per the BBC .

The Americas region, which includes North, Central, and South America, first achieved measles elimination in 2016. That status was lost two years later due to a prolonged outbreak in Venezuela before being regained in 2024. With Canada now reporting over 5,100 cases this year—primarily within insular religious communities with low vaccination rates—the region once again falls short of elimination. Under World Health Organization rules, countries can maintain elimination status despite sporadic imported cases, as long as these do not spark sustained local transmission lasting over 12 months.

"This loss represents a setback, but it is also reversible," said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, director of the health agency. New cases have surfaced across multiple Canadian provinces. The outbreak has resulted in two infant deaths, both linked to congenital infections. Health authorities say they are working with PAHO and domestic partners to boost vaccination efforts, improve surveillance, and share data in hopes of ending the outbreak. If local transmission can be halted, Canada could regain its measles-free status after a year so long as new cases don't arise.