Much of US Faces Cold, Snow

Some of this autumn's coldest weather yet is bearing down on the continental US, enveloping the eastern two-thirds in Arctic air on Monday and affecting millions of people. National Weather Service forecasters said the weather could bring record low temperatures in the US Southeast, including all of Florida, where parts of the state were near 80 degrees the day before. The cold air brought gusty wind and red flag warnings in the Great Plains on Monday, and forecasters said the Great Lakes and Appalachian Mountain regions could see 4 inches to 8 inches of snow, the AP reports.

Around Lake Erie, forecasters warned of possible lake-effect snow, where copious amounts can fall in relatively narrow bands, drastically increasing snowfall near the water while leaving nearby areas untouched. Cold weather warnings were issued for Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, with freezing temperatures predicted for a large swath farther south, from Texas and Oklahoma to Alabama and Georgia. The wintry weather, combined with the federal government shutdown, contributed to flight delays across the country, including four-hour wait times at airports like Chicago O'Hare. In Florida, forecasters said wind chills could dip to the 30s. Across the South, local governments opened heated shelters for residents.

Those resources are invaluable in St. Louis, where some people are still waiting for essential repairs on their houses after a powerful tornado ripped through the region in May. City officials announced Monday that emergency shelters would be open for homeless people as well as those who still dealing with tornado's aftermath. Farther north, meteorologists warned of hazardous travel conditions through winter weather advisories for Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Snow fell Sunday in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where meteorologists warned of low visibility and up to a foot of snow by Monday. In Indiana, weather experts predicted up to 11 inches of snow and slippery surfaces for road travel. Up to 6 inches of snow was predicted in parts of Wisconsin.