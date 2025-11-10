US  | 
bus crash

Bus Full of Teens Overturns on California Mountain Road

20 people were hospitalized, including 3 with major injuries
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 10, 2025 1:15 PM CST
20 Hospitalized After Bus Overturns on California Mountain Road
This image provided by San Bernardino County Fire shows the scene on a highway near Running Springs, California, where a bus overturned on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.   (San Bernadino County Fire via AP)

Twenty people were hospitalized, three with major injuries, after a bus carrying teens returning from a church camp overturned on a winding mountain road in Southern California, authorities said Monday. The bus with 36 people aboard crashed Sunday night at a curve on State Route 330 near Running Springs, about 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

  • First responders found the bus on its side, with passengers escaping through a roof hatch, said a fire department statement. "A total of 26 patients, including three with major injuries, were treated. Of those, 20 were transported to area hospitals, all by ground ambulances," the statement said. The others declined to be transported

  • Fire department photos showed paramedics tending to patients, some wearing neck braces, seated in a triage area set up on the highway. There was no fire or hazardous material exposure, the fire department said.
  • The bus, carrying adults and teens, was traveling downhill back to Orange County after a three-day youth retreat at Camp Nawakwa near the tiny community of Angelus Oaks in the San Bernardino Mountains, said Jarryd Gonzales, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Orange.
  • About 125 people including teens, staff, and volunteers from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Ana participated in the event, he said. They were heading home in several vans and the bus that was involved in the accident.
  • State Route 330 is a two-lane highway that curves along cliffsides and through forest areas near Running Springs at an elevation of about 6,100 feet. The route was closed in both directions during the investigation, which was led by the California Highway Patrol.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X