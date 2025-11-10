Bus Full of Teens Overturns on California Mountain Road

Twenty people were hospitalized, three with major injuries, after a bus carrying teens returning from a church camp overturned on a winding mountain road in Southern California, authorities said Monday. The bus with 36 people aboard crashed Sunday night at a curve on State Route 330 near Running Springs, about 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

First responders found the bus on its side, with passengers escaping through a roof hatch, said a fire department statement. "A total of 26 patients, including three with major injuries, were treated. Of those, 20 were transported to area hospitals, all by ground ambulances," the statement said. The others declined to be transported