Toronto Hospital Gets 'Sweet Surprise' From Dodgers Fans

A classy move from Los Angeles Dodgers fans after their team's hard-fought World Series win:" Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, also known as SickKids, says Dodgers fans have donated around $30,000 since the victory, the Toronto Star reports. The move was inspired by a similar gesture from earlier in the playoffs from Blue Jays fans, who donated to Seattle Children's Hospital after the American League championship series. The hospital says it received donations from more than 400 Americans, and every donation included a message referencing baseball or the Blue Jays. A few donors even opted to make their gifts recurring.

"Social media can be a waste, but occasionally it is uplifting," says donor Matt Kim. "There aren't many ways to thank a pro athlete or team, but when a completely classy group like the Blue Jays takes the loss, it's not just, 'Oh, well, bad on you.'" Many chose to donate exactly $51 as a subtle nod to Blue Jays relievers who wore the number on their hats to honor Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia, who missed the series and the celebrations due to what the team said was a "deeply personal family matter." Vesia later disclosed that his infant daughter had died.

Jays fan Marcus Kim suggested the charitable wager before Game 1, saying, "Let's offset the negativity generated by gamblers and enjoy the ride." He says he's still going through "five stages of grief" over the World Series, "but the outcome of the generosity of fans have really buoyed my spirits." Sandra Chiovitti, director of SickKids public relations, tells the Los Angeles Times that the donations will go toward equipment and research initiatives. "It has been a sweet surprise to see these US donations come in," Chiovitti says.