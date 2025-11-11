Influencer Admits She Lied About Cancer

A British influencer is coming clean about a big lie she told: Brittany Miller has apologized in a new TikTok video for falsely claiming that she had cancer, reports NBC News. Miller, who has 3.5 million followers and regularly posts about her twin boys, said she was "deeply sorry" over the deception and blamed being in a "dark place" mentally at the time. "I did it to keep the people close to me, to keep the people in my life close to me," said Miller, 29. "I don't condone it. I understand why I did it, and I've learnt from my mistakes."