In 'Echoes' of Mamdani, a Big Win in Seattle

Progressive activist Katie Wilson has pulled off a narrow victory in Seattle's mayoral race, with Decision Desk HQ projecting a win for Wilson over the city's incumbent Democrat, Bruce Harrell, reports the Hill. Wilson's win signals a significant leftward shift in the city's politics that Politico notes "has echoes of the race" for mayor in New York City, which was won by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.
- "We're thrilled with the latest drop, which continues to trend in our direction," read a Wednesday evening social media post by Wilson's team. "Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we're in an insurmountable position."