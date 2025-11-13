In 'Echoes' of Mamdani, a Big Win in Seattle

Progressive activist Katie Wilson has pulled off a narrow victory in Seattle's mayoral race, with Decision Desk HQ projecting a win for Wilson over the city's incumbent Democrat, Bruce Harrell, reports the Hill. Wilson's win signals a significant leftward shift in the city's politics that Politico notes "has echoes of the race" for mayor in New York City, which was won by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

"We're thrilled with the latest drop, which continues to trend in our direction," read a Wednesday evening social media post by Wilson's team. "Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we're in an insurmountable position."