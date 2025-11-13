In 'Echoes' of Mamdani, a Big Win in Seattle

Progressive socialist Katie Wilson beats incumbent Dem Bruce Harrell for mayor: Decision Desk HQ
Posted Nov 13, 2025 8:51 AM CST
Seattle's Next Mayor Will Be a Progressive Socialist
Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson speaks during a climate forum on Oct. 16 in Seattle.   (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Progressive activist Katie Wilson has pulled off a narrow victory in Seattle's mayoral race, with Decision Desk HQ projecting a win for Wilson over the city's incumbent Democrat, Bruce Harrell, reports the Hill. Wilson's win signals a significant leftward shift in the city's politics that Politico notes "has echoes of the race" for mayor in New York City, which was won by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

  • "We're thrilled with the latest drop, which continues to trend in our direction," read a Wednesday evening social media post by Wilson's team. "Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we're in an insurmountable position."

  • Harrell, 67, enjoyed a comfortable lead immediately after Election Day, but he saw his advantage evaporate as later-counted mail-in ballots leaned toward Wilson, per Politico. The incumbent hadn't conceded as of early Thursday, but the Cascadia Advocate notes that it looks like he soon will, with a presser planned for later Thursday.
  • Wilson, a self-identified socialist, centered her campaign on affordability and housing—issues resonating in a city where the cost of living has soared, per Politico. The 43-year-old advocated for a capital gains tax, expanded renter protections, and investments in public transit. Wilson's platform also included addressing homelessness by expanding shelter options and shifting some responsibilities from police to alternative response teams, though she stopped short of her past calls to cut police funding.
  • Harrell, backed by the state's Democratic establishment and Gov. Bob Ferguson, ran as a steady, moderate leader. He criticized Wilson's lack of experience and emphasized his own record, but he also struggled to connect with voters frustrated by economic pressures and wary of his ties to local tech executives—some of whom attended President Trump's inauguration.
  • Wilson's late surge mirrors trends seen in other major cities, where younger, more progressive candidates are challenging the Democratic establishment. The Washington state GOP, meanwhile, is framing a potential Wilson win as a boon for their own prospects, with party chief Jim Walsh predicting it would be "very bad for Seattle" but "very good" for Republicans statewide.

