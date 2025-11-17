Gunmen Abduct 25 Girls From School Dorms at 4am

Gunmen attacked a high school in northwestern Nigeria before dawn on Monday and abducted 25 schoolgirls, police said. One staffer at the school was killed and another was wounded in what was the latest incident of school abductions in Nigeria's northern region, per the AP . Reuters reports the school's vice principal, Hassan Yakubu Makuku, was "shot dead while resisting the attackers." No group immediately claimed responsibility for the abductions from the boarding school in Kebbi state. According to police, the incident took place at 4am and the girls were abducted from their dorms.

The boarding school is in Maga, in the state's Danko-Wasagu area, police spokesperson Nafi'u Abubakar Kotarkoshi said. The assailants were armed with "sophisticated weapons" and exchanged fire with guards before abducting the girls, Kotarkoshi said. "A combined team is currently combing suspected escape routes and surrounding forests in a coordinated search and rescue operation aimed at recovering the abducted students and arresting the perpetrators," he added.

This is the latest school abduction in Nigeria's northern region, where armed groups have targeted school children since 2014, when the militant Boko Haram group abducted 276 students from Chibok in Borno state. At least 1,500 students have been kidnapped since that attack. Armed groups take advantage of a limited security presence to carry out attacks on villages and along major roads, abducting victims, most of whom are released only after the payment of ransoms that sometimes run into the thousands of dollars. Nearly 100 of the girls taken from Chibok remained in captivity a decade later.