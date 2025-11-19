US  | 
deportation

Report: Feds to Target New Orleans in 'Swamp Sweep'

Sources tell the AP that immigration crackdown will begin early next month
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 18, 2025 6:13 PM CST
Report: Feds to Target New Orleans in 'Swamp Sweep'
US Border Patrol Commander at large Gregory Bovino looks on, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, NC.   (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Around 250 federal border agents are set to descend on New Orleans in the coming weeks for a two-month immigration crackdown dubbed "Swamp Sweep" that aims to arrest roughly 5,000 people across southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi, according to documents obtained by the AP and three people familiar with the operation.

  • The deployment, which is expected to begin in earnest on Dec. 1, marks the latest escalation in a series of rapid-fire immigration crackdowns unfolding nationwide—from Chicago to Los Angeles to Charlotte, North Carolina—as the Trump administration moves aggressively to fulfill the president's campaign promise of mass deportations.

  • In Louisiana, the operation is unfolding on the home turf of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, a close Trump ally who has moved to align state policy with the White House's enforcement agenda. But, as seen in other blue cities situated in Republican-led states, increased federal enforcement presence could set up a collision with officials in liberal New Orleans who have long resisted federal sweeps.
  • Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol commander tapped to run the Louisiana sweep, has become the administration's go-to architect for large-scale immigration crackdowns—and a magnet for criticism over the tactics used in them. His selection to oversee "Swamp Sweep" signals that the administration views Louisiana as a major enforcement priority for the Trump administration. In Chicago, Bovino drew a rare public rebuke from a federal judge who said he misled the court about the threats posed by protesters and deployed tear gas and pepper balls without justification during a chaotic confrontation downtown.

  • Planning documents reviewed by the AP show Border Patrol teams preparing to fan out across neighborhoods and commercial hubs throughout southeast Louisiana, stretching from New Orleans through Jefferson, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes and as far north as Baton Rouge, with additional activity planned in southeastern Mississippi.
  • Agents are expected to arrive in New Orleans on Friday to begin staging equipment and vehicles before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AP's sources. They are scheduled to return toward the end of the month, with the full sweep beginning in early December. To support an operation of that scale, federal officials are securing a network of staging sites: A portion of the FBI's New Orleans field office has been designated as a command post, while a naval base five miles south of the city will store vehicles, equipment, and thousands of pounds of "less lethal" munitions like tear gas and pepper balls, the sources said.
  • The Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on the operation. "For the safety and security of law enforcement we're not going to telegraph potential operations," spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

