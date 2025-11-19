Report: Feds to Target New Orleans in 'Swamp Sweep'

Around 250 federal border agents are set to descend on New Orleans in the coming weeks for a two-month immigration crackdown dubbed "Swamp Sweep" that aims to arrest roughly 5,000 people across southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi, according to documents obtained by the AP and three people familiar with the operation.

The deployment, which is expected to begin in earnest on Dec. 1, marks the latest escalation in a series of rapid-fire immigration crackdowns unfolding nationwide—from Chicago to Los Angeles to Charlotte, North Carolina—as the Trump administration moves aggressively to fulfill the president's campaign promise of mass deportations.