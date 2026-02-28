No One's Sure Where Khamenei Is After Strikes on Iran

Iran's supreme leader reportedly moved to a 'secure location' outside Tehran as US, Israel attack
Posted Feb 28, 2026 5:50 AM CST
No One's Sure Where Khamenei Is After Strikes on Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 17.   (Office of the Supreme Leader via AP)

Questions mounted on Saturday over the whereabouts of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after US and Israeli forces carried out daytime strikes on the Iranian capital of Tehran, with an early hit reported near his central offices there, per NDTV. A source told Reuters that Khamenei had already been moved from the city to a secure site, but they offered no details on where he is or when he left.

The strikes mark the start of what President Trump called "large-scale military action against Iran," announced in an eight-minute video on social media. He said the goal is to neutralize what Washington views as immediate threats from Tehran, accusing the regime of decades of hostility toward the US and its allies. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel launched a preemptive attack to remove threats to his country.

The operation follows weeks of rising tension over Iran's nuclear and missile programs, with Trump just a day earlier signaling he was "not happy" with the situation and pointedly refusing to rule out regime change. Axios and Al Jazeera have more on the backstory of Khameini, 86, who has ruled as Iran's supreme leader since 1989, after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X