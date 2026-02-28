Coalition Kicks Off Protests Across US Against Attack

A network of activist groups is organizing nationwide demonstrations this weekend in response to US and Israeli military strikes on Iran . The Action Coalition, which includes the Palestinian Youth Movement, Democratic Socialists of America, Code Pink, and the People's Forum, said it is coordinating "emergency protests" in dozens of cities on Saturday, the Hill reports. A large crowd gathered near the White House on Saturday afternoon, per the Washington Post . "The people united will never be defeated," protesters chanted. "Stop the war on Iran."

The coalition said protests were planned for Saturday in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, and New York. More were scheduled for Sunday in Albany, New York; Ellensburg, Virginia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Decorah, Iowa; Gainesville, Florida; and Springfield, Missouri. In a statement, the group called the assault ordered by President Trump an "unprovoked, illegal attack" and "an act of war," arguing that the American public does not support entering into another long-term conflict. The group said Iran had been involved in diplomatic talks with Washington "up to the very last moment" and criticized US military spending, per the Hill, saying public funds should be directed toward domestic needs rather than benefiting oil and defense companies.

Signs carried near the White House caried messages including, "No bombs on Iran" and "No New US War in the Middle East." Among the protesters was organizer Ermiya Fanaeian, 25. She said she was born in Tehran and has lived in the US since she was a year old. "Stop creating wars with our tax dollars," Fanaeian said of US officials. "They need to allow Iran to be a sovereign nation without any kind of interference from the US."