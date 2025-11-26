Trump Calls Reporter Ugly After Article on His Health

President Trump lashed out at another female journalist with an insult over her appearance on Wednesday, this time targeting New York Times reporter Katie Rogers. It's the third such insult Trump has aimed at female reporters in recent weeks, NBC News reports. In this case, he called Rogers "ugly, both inside and out" in a Truth Social post. The day before, the newspaper had published an article by Rogers and a male colleague about Trump displaying indications of aging . The president countered that he just had a physical exam and a cognitive test and cleared both.

Trump also dismissed the Times as a "cheap rag" and an "enemy of the people" in the post, per the Hill. The Times responded that its reporting is accurate and that it won't be deterred by personal attacks. Rogers' work is an example of how "an independent and free press helps the American people better understand their government and its leaders," the newspaper wrote.

Last week, Trump addressed Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey as "piggy," which press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended as an example of the president's "frankness." He also verbally attacked ABC News reporter Mary Bruce in the Oval Office. On Tuesday, Trump mocked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's appearance.