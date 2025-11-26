Court Upholds $1M Penalty Over 'Frivolous' Trump Lawsuit

A federal appeals court has upheld a nearly $1 million penalty against President Trump and attorney Alina Habba, ruling they engaged in "sanctionable conduct" by pursuing a baseless lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and others.
- The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' unanimous decision, written by Chief Judge William Pryor Jr., found that many of Trump's and Habba's legal arguments were "indeed frivolous." The three-judge panel, made up of judges appointed by Trump, Biden, and George W. Bush, also rejected Trump's attempt to revive his 2022 lawsuit, which accused Clinton, Comey, and others of orchestrating a broad conspiracy to undermine his 2016 campaign with false allegations of ties to Russia, Politico reports.