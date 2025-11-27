Hong Kong Fire Survivor: Our Windows Were Covered

And he says no alarm sounded
Posted Nov 27, 2025 9:30 AM CST
Hong Kong Fire Survivor Escaped After Chance Look
Birds fly over the burned buildings at the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Thursday, Nov. 27 2025.   (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

As the death toll continues to mount in Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades, the New York Times describes one survivor's chance escape. The Wang Fuk Court high-rise complex had been under renovation for more than a year, and Lau Yu Hung, 78, says most of his 19th-floor apartment windows offered no view because of it: They were covered with thin foam. He says he happened to spot his neighboring building on fire when he happened to look out a bathroom window that was unobstructed. "Nobody warned us," he said. "No alarm went off. We escaped by ourselves." More:

  • CNN reports a male survivor was found on the 16th floor of Wang Tai House, one of the seven apartment blocks that burned, per the fire department, which gave the update at 8pm local time Thursday (7am ET).
  • The South China Morning Post reports the death toll now stands at 75. The AP notes precise numbers of how many people are missing or trapped were not updated by officials during a press conference.
  • Several schools in the area suspended classes Thursday. The Post reports that high school students from other districts went to Tai Po after school to serve as "infantry" volunteers, carrying supplies by hand to an evacuation center. "We actually had no mood for class today because of this tragedy," one student said.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X