Hong Kong Fire Survivor: Our Windows Were Covered

As the death toll continues to mount in Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades, the New York Times describes one survivor's chance escape. The Wang Fuk Court high-rise complex had been under renovation for more than a year, and Lau Yu Hung, 78, says most of his 19th-floor apartment windows offered no view because of it: They were covered with thin foam. He says he happened to spot his neighboring building on fire when he happened to look out a bathroom window that was unobstructed. "Nobody warned us," he said. "No alarm went off. We escaped by ourselves." More: