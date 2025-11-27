MTG Blasts GOP Men in Expletive-Filled Rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a fiery and expletive-laden rant on social media Wednesday, targeting Republican men while defending her decision to resign from Congress. The Georgia Republican's outburst came after her Tuesday post , describing X as a "toxic, hateful, and divisive" space, received a one-sentence response from right-wing internet figure Mike Cernovich: "You need to serve out your full term." Greene, who has spoke of facing threats and personal attacks, shot back , "Do I have to stay until I'm assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then?"

Greene said she'd suffered enough fighting her fair share of political battles and accused Cernovich of armchair criticism, per the Independent. "S--- posting on the internet all day isn't fighting. Get off YOUR a-- and run for Congress," she wrote. "Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is." Greene escalated her criticism an hour later, posting a screenshot of her earlier post and accusing "Republican men" of sexism and complacency.

"Typical of Republican men telling a woman to 'shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.' F--- you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate," she wrote. "Get off your a-- and fix your own damn food and clean up the kitchen when you're done." She then blasted the way men "continue in the two party toxic political system that acts like college football playoffs yet is burying you and your children and their children and their children in a pine box in a shallow grave."