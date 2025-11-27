How to 'Gray Rock' Your Way Through a Tense Holiday Meal

The holidays are a time of merriment, festivity—and, for many, stressful family gatherings. People think, "'How do I deal with relatives who, at times, are intrusive or trigger me or say things that are abusive?" said Mark Rapaport, president-elect of the American Psychiatric Association. When trying to defuse stressful family dynamics, some people use a strategy called "gray rocking," the AP reports. The point is to "act boring, like a gray rock," said Samantha Whiten, a Maryland-based clinical psychologist. "You do not give difficult people any potential ammunition." Here's what to know: