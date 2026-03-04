Cooper, Whatley Win Senate Primaries in NC

Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and ex-Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley each won their party's US Senate nominations in North Carolina on Tuesday, setting the stage for a fall campaign that could determine control of the chamber.
- Whatley and Cooper were victorious in their respective primary elections over crowded fields seeking the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who chose last June not to seek a third term after clashing with President Trump, the AP reports. The two announced their candidacies weeks later and had been essentially ignoring intraparty rivals and their respective sides, going after each other almost daily.