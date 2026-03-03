All Eyes on Two Pivotal Races in Texas Primaries

It's Election Day in Texas, with competitive Senate primaries for both Republicans and Democrats on the ballot, reports the Hill. At stake is whether Democrats will ultimately pull off the rare feat of flipping a GOP seat in their favor in the state.

GOP: On the Republican side, four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is battling to hang on against Attorney General Ken Paxton, who leads in most surveys, and Rep. Wesley Hunt. No candidate is expected to clear 50%, likely forcing a May 26 runoff. All three tout ties to President Trump, who has stayed neutral so far, as national Republicans warn that Paxton's scandals could put a safe GOP seat at risk.