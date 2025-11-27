Ex-President of Peru Gets Prison in 2022 Coup Attempt

A court in Peru has sentenced former President Pedro Castillo to 11½ years in prison for rebellion and conspiracy, following his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and expand his own powers in 2022. Castillo's bid to shut down the legislature led to his removal from office in December of that year, and he has been in custody since then as his case moved through the courts. The episode set off widespread protests, especially in poorer areas where Castillo had significant support, and resulted in dozens of deaths, Reuters reports. Prosecutors had sought a 34-year sentence for Castillo. The decision can be appealed, per the AP .

Castillo, a leftist and former schoolteacher, denied the rebellion charges, telling the court that his attempt to dissolve Congress amounted to nothing more than reading a "document without consequence," since the country's security forces did not support his move. The verdict adds Castillo to a growing list of former Peruvian presidents who have landed behind bars; five ex-leaders have now been jailed in recent years. Just a day before Castillo's sentencing, former President Martin Vizcarra received a 14-year sentence for accepting bribes.

Two of Castillo's former ministers were also sentenced to 11½-year sentences for the same crime. One of them, former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, was granted asylum by Mexico and remains inside the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital, Lima. Peru severed diplomatic relations with Mexico over the asylum. After Castillo was ousted, his vice president, Dina Boluarte, took office, only to be removed herself in October after Congress declared her "morally unfit," per Reuters. The presidency is now held by Jose Jeri, who is expected to serve until July 2026. Peru's next presidential election is slated for April.