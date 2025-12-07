Women's Hair Transplants Are Getting Messy

A rising number of women are turning to hair transplants to combat hair loss, but the procedure's effectiveness can be unpredictable, experts say. For some, the distressing effects of hair loss lead to a search for solutions ranging from supplements and shampoos to expensive injections. British bodybuilder Tracy Kiss describes how her once-thick hair thinned dramatically after childbirth, leading her to seek a hair transplant in Turkey. "You feel as a woman, your hair is your crowning glory," Kiss tells CNN . "To take that away, you almost lose your identity."

At least one-third of women see some type of hair loss in their life, with female pattern hair loss affecting around 40% of American women by age 50. The number of women opting for hair transplants rose by more than 16% between 2021 and 2024, per the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. When Kiss first explored the option in 2011, she was told the procedure was only for men. And indeed, in 2022, more than 735,000 guys around the globe underwent the procedure, reports the Guardian.

But after 11 years of research, Kiss spent about $3,400 to finally undergo the procedure in 2022, per CNN. Other women shared similar stories. Ayca Bozok, a 32-year-old from Germany, decided to get a transplant after years of battling thinning hair caused by androgenetic alopecia. She admits her decision was impulsive and that she did little research beforehand, but she's satisfied with her results for now, though she knows they may not be permanent. "People in my comment section have told me that they've lost their transplanted hair after two years, five years, 10 years," she says.

Experts warn not all women are good candidates. Plastic surgeon Dr. Greg Williams says the surgery is often just a temporary fix for women with genetic hair loss, which can get worse over time if not managed. He also warns that some clinics may take advantage of vulnerable patients without properly diagnosing the root cause of their hair loss. Williams calls for better regulation and urges patients to seek a specialist's diagnosis before committing to surgery. Despite mixed results, many women find community and support by sharing their experiences online. "We all connect with each other, we share our stories, we support each other," Evans says. Meanwhile, Business Insider promotes another option for hair loss: an FDA-approved laser treatment.